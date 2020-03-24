Veet

Veet Ready-to-use Wax Strips And Wipes

$8.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

These Veet Ready-to-Use Wax Strips are ideal for removing unwanted hair on the leg and body closer to the root*. Veet has specially formulated these wax strips to act like a liquid during applications, coating different lengths of hair, even those as short as 1.5 mm. The salon-like wax strips provide a premium feel. Unlike shaving, there are no nicks or bumps, and the results last up to four weeks. The wax strips lock in hair to gently lift away at the root. You're left with smooth, silky skin that lasts for up to four weeks. Plus, hair tends to grow back softer and thinner after waxing. You don't need to heat up the wax strips, so they are especially easy to use. Simply rub a wax strip between your hands until it feels warm (about five seconds) and peel the strips apart. You can reuse each strip until it looses its grip. The kit also includes six Perfect Finish Wipes to clean away any remaining wax residue. Veet products allow you to achieve silky, smooth skin. Backed by over 80 years of experience, Veet is preferred by over 30 million women around the world every year. Their easy-to-use products include creams and waxes that fit into your busy, modern lifestyle. Veet continues to introduce new products to stay in tune with women's hair removal needs.