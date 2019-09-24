Veet

Veet Aloe Vera Hair Remover Gel Cream

Veet Fast-Acting Gel Cream removes hair gently and effectively, leaving your skin feeling smooth and moisturized. Formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, the dermatologist-tested cream comes in a pump bottle with a spatula for easy application and removal. The sensitive formula works quickly in five minutes, and hair takes up to twice as long to grow back when compared to shaving. The effective Veet Fast-Acting Gel Cream penetrates your skin to dissolve hair closer to the root than shaving. Depending on texture and length, it removes hair in as little as five minutes. There's no leftover razor stubble or a danger of nicks and bumps. The dermatologist-tested Veet Fast-Acting Gel Cream keeps skin smooth up to twice as long as shaving. Veet products allow you to achieve silky, smooth skin. Backed by over 80 years of experience, Veet is preferred by over 30 million women around the world every year. Their easy-to-use products include creams and waxes that fit into your busy, modern lifestyle. Veet continues to introduce new products to stay in tune with women's hair removal needs.