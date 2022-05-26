VeDO

Indigo Bam Mini Bullet

$35.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Looking for the perfect travel-friendly, discreet bullet vibrator? The Bam Mini Bullet in the color Indigo from VeDO is the goldilocks find for you, or your partner. This pint-sized bullet is rechargeable, plus features 10 unique and powerful vibration modes. Enjoy fun in the shower because it is also 100% splashproof. Bam Mini Bullet Highlights: Size Doesn't Matter: Item Height: 3.7 Inches Power Source: USB Rechargeable Materials: Silicone & ABS Plastic