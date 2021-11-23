Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Reformation
Veda Crosby 90s Longline Leather Blazer
$448.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
It's jacket season. The Veda Crosby is slim fitting in the bodice and sleeve with a more relaxed fit past... more
More from Reformation
Reformation
Juliette Dress
BUY
£163.50
£218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Newsprint High Rise Straight Long Jeans
BUY
£142.50
£190.00
Reformation
Reformation
Disco Dress
BUY
$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Lorenzo Velvet Dress
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted