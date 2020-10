UX2

Vectr Cushion No Show Socks

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At UX2

Introducing the VECTR Cushion No Show Socks with X-LOCK compression technology. Powerful compression support locks the foot in place to improve stabilisation and optimise movement across a range of activities. Features blister protection and anti-odour technology, with greater cushioning to defend against impact. No show cut for a minimalist look.