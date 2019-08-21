Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
We-Vibe
Vector
Buy Now
Review It
At We-Vibe
Vector by We-Vibe™ Vibrating Prostate Massager. Gentle pressure and rumbling vibrations target both the prostate and the perineum in total comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cal Exotics
Whisper Micro Heated Bullet
$16.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Unbound
Zip Vibe
$18.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
DETAILS
We Vibe
Tango
$99.00
$89.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
Aria
Vibrance
$39.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
More from We-Vibe
DETAILS
We-Vibe
Nova
$149.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
Sync And Tango Anniversary Collection
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
Moxie With Remote
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
We-Vibe
Verge
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
DETAILS
Cal Exotics
Whisper Micro Heated Bullet
$16.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Unbound
Zip Vibe
$18.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
DETAILS
We Vibe
Tango
$99.00
$89.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
Aria
Vibrance
$39.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted