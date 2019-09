Vaseline

Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy

$1.89

Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Mini is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. The non-sticky formulas of Vaseline Lip Therapy Minis are invitingly soft and melt onto lips. The Vaseline Lip Therapy Mini comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly in your pocket or purse, so you can hydrate on-the-go.