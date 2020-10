Vaseline

Vaseline Lip Therapy, Creme Brulee 0.25 Oz (3 Pack)

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Locks in moisture for beautiful, healthy looking lips With a decendent vanilla scent Creme Brulee Will leave you with deliciously, kissable lips Pack of 3 Vaseline Lip Therapy, Creme Brulee 0.25 Oz (3 Pack)