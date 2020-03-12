Vaseline

Made with cocoa butter and a blend of Vaseline Jelly, Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Lotion helps keep your skin looking healthy and fresh. Our rich formula combines 100% pure cocoa and shea butters, giving you a natural glow. Clinically proven to keep skin healed for 3 weeks, after using daily for 4 weeks in a clinical study, this non-greasy, fast absorbing coca butter lotion is your go-to dry body moisturizer. Deep Moisturizing Daily Body Lotion Vaseline dry skin lotion goes beyond basic moisturization. Our Intensive Care range works to heal dry skin deep down. Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Butter Lotion contains healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly that lock in moisture. Our moisturizing lotion restores the essential moisture your skin needs with a blend of nourishing ingredients and gives skin a natural, healthy glow. Body Moisturizer with Healing Micro-droplets of Jelly with daily exposure to environmental triggers, skin's natural moisture barrier can break down, allowing for water to escape the skin. The healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly in our lotion for dry skin locks in moisture to allow the skin's natural barrier to recover. Smooth, hydrated skin can be yours with Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion. Your skin won't feel oily after using this body moisturizer - the non-greasy, fast absorbing formula moisturizes skin but leaves it feeling soft, not greasy. Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion is also infused with cocoa butter and has a pleasant, subtle fragrance.