Vaseline

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe

$3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Made with aloe vera and a special blend of Vaseline Jelly, Vaseline Intensive Care Soothing Hydration Body Lotion helps keep your skin looking healthy and fresh. Clinically proven to keep skin healed for 3 weeks, after using daily for 4 weeks in a clinical study, this non-greasy, fast absorbing skin lotion is your go-to dry skin moisturizer.Deep Moisturizing Daily Body Lotion for Dry SkinVaseline’s moisturizing lotion goes beyond basic moisturization. Our Intensive Care range works to heal dry skin deep down. Vaseline Intensive Care Soothing Hydration Lotion contains glycerin which draws moisture to the skin, and healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly that lock in moisture. The formula used in this body moisturizer for dry skin restores the essential moisture your skin needs with a blend of nourishing ingredients.With daily exposure to environmental triggers (like wind, lack of humidity & sun) skin’s natural moisture barrier can break down, allowing for water to escape the skin. The healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly in our dry skin lotion locks in moisture to allow the skin’s natural barrier to recover. Smooth, hydrated skin can be yours with Vaseline Intensive Care Soothing Hydration Lotion. Vaseline Soothing Hydration Lotion is also infused with aloe vera and has a soft, calming fragrance. This lotion is the ideal moisturizer for relieving everyday dryness, as well as soothing dryness associated with sunburn.