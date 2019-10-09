Vaseline

Vaseline Gold Dust Lip Tin – 0.6oz

Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust Limited Edition Lip Balm Tin is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust Limited Edition lip balm tin has golden sparkles and a refreshing white pear & chamomile scent. The non-sticky formulas of Vaseline lip balm tins are invitingly soft and melt onto lips. The Vaseline Gold Dust Limited Edition lip balm tin comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly in your pocket or purse, so you can hydrate on-the-go.Vaseline for Lips Made with the Original Wonder Jelly.Vaseline Lip Therapy is a lip balm you can rely on that provides long-lasting relief from dryness. This everyday essential for healthy-looking lips is made with 100% pure Vaseline Jelly, just like all Vaseline lip care products. Vaseline Jelly is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1870, and now you can get all its benefits in a lip balm product exclusively designed for lips. The top, protective layer of skin on your lips is thinner than on the rest of your body, so it needs a lip balm that provides long lasting moisturization . These formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by locking in moisture.Perfect for On-The-Go.The elements can be Rough on your lips, so it's essential to keep them moisturized. Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust Lip Balm Tin is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the outdoors.