New Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion delivers clinical strength moisturization to transform skin from very dry to healed in just 5 days. This rich yet fast-absorbing moisturizer provides intense moisturization to help relieve dry skin. Suitable for Extra Dry Skin Vaseline Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion isn't just your average dry skin lotion. The formula delivers prescription-strength moisturization to restore soft, healthy looking skin. Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion is a dry skin lotion that can moisturize stubborn dry patches on your skin and help you achieve soft skin. Lotion for Dry Skin Extremely Dry Skin Rescue body moisturizer helps to relieve dry skin from the first application. Extremely dry skin needs extra help to restore moisture levels. This skin moisturizer works hard for your extremely dry skin to transform it from very dry to healed in just 5 days. Vaseline Clinical Care is formulated with unique Barrier Repair Complex. Our new Barrier Repair Complex combines three key ingredients that work together to strengthen skin's barrier. Glycerin delivers moisture, Vaseline Jelly locks in moisture, and pro-lipids replenish the skin's moisture barrier. With this combination of these deeply moisturizing ingredients, Vaseline Extremely Dry Skin Rescue works as an effective moisturizer that offers fast relief for dry, stressed skin, with the assurance that this unscented lotion is suitable for sensitive skin.