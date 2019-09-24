Vaseline

Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Hand And Body Lotion Tube - 6.8oz

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

New Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion delivers clinical strength moisturization to transform skin from very dry to healed in just 5 days. This rich yet fast-absorbing moisturizer provides intense moisturization to help relieve dry skin.Suitable for Extra Dry Skin Vaseline Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion isn't just your average dry skin lotion. The formula delivers prescription-strength moisturization to restore soft, healthy looking skin. Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion is a dry skin lotion that can moisturize stubborn dry patches on your skin and help you achieve soft skin.