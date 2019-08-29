Vaseline

Vaseline Clinical Care Body Cream Eczema Calming

$5.84

New Vaseline Clinical Care Eczema Calming Body Lotion with Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant provides instant relief for dry, eczema prone skin. This eczema lotion relieves itching and irritation due to eczema. Suitable for Dry, Eczema Prone Skin If you have eczema, your dry, itchy skin can be uncomfortable. Vaseline Eczema Calming Body Lotion calms and relieves skin that suffers from symptoms of eczema. The moisturizing formula contains 1% colloidal oatmeal to help restore dry, eczema prone skin. Hypoallergenic Eczema Lotion Moisturization is essential for those who suffer from eczema. Vaseline Eczema Calming body cream moisturizes dry, itchy skin to deliver instant relief and lasting protection from the first application. High levels of moisturizers and colloidal oatmeal in this moisturizing cream help relieve itchy, irritated skin. Vaseline Clinical Care is formulated with unique Barrier Repair Complex. Our new Barrier Repair Complex combines three key ingredients that work together to strengthen skin’s barrier. Glycerin delivers moisture, Vaseline Jelly locks in moisture, and pro-lipids replenish the skin’s moisture barrier. With this combination of these deeply moisturizing ingredients, our eczema cream calms your dry, itchy skin. Vaseline Eczema Calming Body Lotion works as a powerful body moisturizer that offers fast acting relief for dry, itchy skin, with the assurance that this unscented lotion is suitable for sensitive skin.