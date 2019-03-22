Heart & Hand with Magnolia

Vase White

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Add a dash of sophistication to any table in your entryway or living room with this Small White Vase from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This beautiful stoneware vase accented with a smooth white finish is perfect to enhance your decor. Whether you want to arrange flowers, display decorative branches or use it as a standalone accent, this white vase brings striking modern style wherever its placed.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.