Hubsch

Vase, Ceramics, Grey, S/2

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Folk Interiors

Pair of grey ceramic vases ø8xh9, ø9xh7cm Formed in 2010, this Danish brand Hübsch is seen as one of Scandinavia’s leading interior brands. With an emphasis on ‘happiness’, their aim is to create products which make people smile.