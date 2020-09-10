VASAGLE

Vanity Set With Flip Top Mirror Makeup Dressing Table

FLIP TOP MIRROR: Flip top design makes it convenient to make up while saving space for essential storage; 110° tilting mirror provides a better view while sitting comfortably REMOVABLE ORGANIZER: Create your own layout with removable dividers in drawers or compartment while keeping your cosmetics, jewelry and accessories separate and well organized 2 IN 1 DESIGN: Lift the top up, it's such an amazing vanity set for daily makeup routine; put the lid down, it transforms into a writing table or laptop desk in seconds FANTASTIC LOOK: Delicate ring pulls on the drawers add elegance to the makeup table; crescent notches add aesthetic to the cushioned stool PERFECT SIZE: 35 3/8''L x 15 1/2''W x 29 7/8''H, great for bedroom, bathroom, closet or hallway; easy to assemble, tools and instruction included Combining simplicity and fashion, this glamorous VASAGLE vanity set is a welcome addition to your dressing area. The flip-up top reveals a mirror and a large storage compartment. Removable cubes can be placed in the drawers, central compartment or on the tabletop, just choose the way you like! Accented by eye-catching antique ring pulls, side drawers help organize your frequently used items. Solid wood legs make it sturdy to hold bulky items and attached anti-slippery bottom pads protect your floor from scratches. Safety strap keeps it from wobbling or toppling, adding stability and safety to the dressing table. The comfy stool features a solid base and notched handles to help you move it around easily. Flip it up for quick access to cosmetics or accessories, then lay it back to hide everything instantly! No one will know of the secret sundries within! 2 in 1 design makes it an office desk one moment, then a dressing table the next! Chic in design and delicate in detail, it¡¯s absolutely a great gift for your beloved one on birthday, Valentine¡¯s Day, Mother¡¯s Day and Christmas! Specifications: - Color: Black - Material: MDF, Rubberwood - Simple Assembly: Yes - Table Size: 35 3/8''L x 15 1/2''W x 29 7/8''H (90 x 39.5 x