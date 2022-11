Alo Yoga

Varsity Tennis Skirt

$123.18

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

92% poly, 8% spandex Made in Vietnam Machine wash Built-in short lining Pleated lightweight jersey fabric Reflective logo detail at hem Item not sold as a set Skort measures approx 13" in length Revolve Style No. ALOR-WQ3 Manufacturer Style No. W6241R