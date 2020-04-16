Bloomscape

Variegated Ficus

Botanical Name Ficus elastica ‘Variegata’ Common Names Rubber tree, rubber bush, Variegated rubber tree, Ruby rubber tree, India rubber tree, Rubber fig Full Description The Variegated Ficus is a spectacular indoor plant with thick, glossy leaves that have beautiful pink/red variegation that contrasts with green. It is strong and sturdy, but doesn’t like change—so pick a bright spot and let it do its thing! Native to the rainforests of India and South America, it can quickly adapt to common indoor conditions. Given enough bright light, ample humidity, and with careful watering, your Rubber Tree will thrive in your home, filling the corner of a room with a few years. Product Details Healthy plant in its pot with premium soil — saucer included All the tips and tricks for expert-level care Pot Size: Ecopots, 11.8" in diameter, 10.25" tall Plant size: 24”-26” tall (including pot)