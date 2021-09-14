Vapour Beauty

Vapour Beauty Lux Organic Lip Conditioner

$22.00

What is it? Skin-honouring comfort for lips. Creamy moisturizing lip balm bursting with organic plant power. What does it do for me? Soothes and protects your delicate lips. Calms with Lemon Balm. Conditions with Helichrysum + Calendula flowers. Juicy fruit flavours of Plum, Apricot + Fig. Cult fave…..“Best Lip balm ever”. Activated with Untamed Botanicals All Organic ingredients Antioxidant, protective Organic Jojoba oil Calming Organic Lemon Balm Rejuvenating, conditioning Organic Helichrysum + Calendula Organic fruit flavours of Plum, Apricot + Fig Deliberately Sustainable Respectfully Anhydrous (waterless) Beegan - Vegan Friendly + Ethically-Sourced Organic Beeswax (No bees are harmed!) Terracycle® for recycling packaging FSC Certified paper box Always Cruelty-Free Unconventionally Clean Lux Organic Lip Conditioner is formulated WITHOUT silicone, dimethicone, polyacrylamide, ethanolamine, FD&C pigments, parabens, nanoparticles, fillers, irradiated pigments and 1400+ banned ingredients.