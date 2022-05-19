Vicks

Vaporub (pack Of 2)

$26.98

Buy Now Review It

Starts working quickly to relieve cough symptoms Use on achy muscles and joints to provide relief for aches and pains Use on chest and throat to temporarily relieve cough due to throat and bronchial irritation associated with the common cold. For external use only; avoid contact with eyes Contains menthol and eucalyptus Product Description Vicks VapoRub medicated vapors begin to work fast to relieve your cough. Use on chest and throat; temporarily relieves cough due to common cold. Also great for use as a topical analgesic to relief minor aches and pains in your muscles and joints. From the Manufacturer Soothing vapors relieve coughs due to the common cold. VapoRub is applied externally to the chest or throat, so it doesn't interact with other medication the way pills can, and is not likely to cause drowsiness or jittery side effects. VapoRub may be an alternative to oral decongestants for people who suffer from hypertension, and may be suited for diabetics who are looking for a sugar-free cough suppressant. Vicks VapoRub may also be rubbed on sore muscles to relieve aches and pains.