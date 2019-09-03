Vantic

Vantic Telescopic Stainless Steel Metal Straw

Color Name:Sliver. In order to create a green and healthy lifestyle, Vantic have been committed to the production of eco-friendly, well-made products to reduce the amount of plastic.By eliminating the use of plastic straws, it can help reduce the pressure and pollution of the environment. ☛-Telescopic Straws Advantages 1. It can be perfectly applied to almost all cups or bottles in the market, and the user can adjust the length of the straw according to the needs.2. It is very portable and can be placed in a bag or on a belt.3. It is easier to clean than a collapsible straw and is more portable than a regular stainless steel straw.4. You can use it for coffee, drinks, wine, etc., and carry it for outdoor picnics, camping, hiking, travelling, home and office use.☛- SpecificationsProduct Name: Telescopic Reusable Straws Straw Material: Food-grade Stainless SteelStraw Size: 0.27x0.27x0.95 inchesStraw Maximum length: 9.05 inchesMinimum length：-3.9 inchesStraw Weight: 0.4 oz Color: Sliver Case Material: MetalCase Weight: 0.72 ozCase Size: 0.55X 0.55 X 4.5 inch ☛-Why Choose Us? Unlike other sellers, we have the best quality assurance standards, and we attach great importance to customer satisfaction. If you are not satisfied with our Reusable Drinking Straws, pls feel free to contact our team, we will give you a Full refund or replacement, Please be assured of the purchase.