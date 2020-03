Vans

Classic Slip-on 98 Dx Sneaker

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vans

The Classic Slip-On 98 DX Sneaker from Vans is a fresh update to the signature canvas style. An earthy colorway creates a modern camouflage surface on the low-top silhouette. A padded collar and cotton lining make for a comfortable fit. Slip-on Round toe Padded ankle Elastic gussets Camouflage 100% Canvas Imported Men's Unisex Sizing See Size/Fit for Women's Conversion