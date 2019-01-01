Jennifer Behr

Vanna Headband

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Behr

The Vanna is our latest built headband style: this silhouette is super on-trend this season, and the Vanna is our favorites way to get the look, in classic black velvet. This headband is wearable on all hair types, with both loose hair, and pulled-back. We ship worldwide, and offer complimentary ground shipping on orders delivered to the United States. Orders ship within 3-5 business days. To request expedited shipping, please call 718-360-1875, or send a message to shop@jenniferbehr.com. We are a small team and are happy to personally answer your questions Monday–Friday, from 10am–6pm EST.