Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Simon Miller

Vann Crop Top

$345.00
At Intermix
Classic bustier details bring a sophisticated structure to this crop top. Square neck. Tank straps. Square back. Exposed hook-and-eye closures. Crop silhouette. Gold-tone hardware. In white.
Featured in 1 story
21 White Crop Tops To Jump On Now
by Alyssa Coscarelli