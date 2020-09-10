Tiptiper

Vanity Set With Bench And 360° Rotating Rectangular Mirror

$126.99

【PRACTICAL AND ELEGANT】The 360° Rotating Rectangular Mirror can be rotated to any angle to show your beauty, which is very practical. The vanity set with mirror and bench looks beautiful and adds elegance to your room. 【SAFE AND DURABLE】The legs of the dressing table and stools are made of high quality pine wood, the desktop is made of MDF, and are very strong, allowing you to use them for a long time. It has passed the P2 certification of CARB. There is a strap on the back of the table to prevent it from accidentally falling over, ensuring safety. 【4 DRAWERS &1 MOVABLE ORGANIZER】The makeup dressing table has enough space to put your various cosmetics, jewelry, perfumes, makeup brushes, etc. The removable storage box on the table and the dividers in the drawer to keep your makeup neatly organized. 【EASY TO SET UP】This is a sturdy, easy to assemble vanity. There are instructions in the package, which have detailed installation steps. You only need to assemble all the parts together in about a few dozen minutes. 【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED】We hope you have a pleasant shopping experience. All Tiptiper's products are backed by our Product Warranty. If there is any question please feel free to contact with us, our experienced customer service team will response in 24 hours.