Vanity Planet

Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing System

At Anthropologie

Transform your morning and nighttime cleanse into a spa-like ritual with this cleansing brush set. Its dual-speed design pairs perfectly with your favorite face wash, and comes equipped with three interchangeable brush heads to suit your needs: one for daily cleansing, one for exfoliating, and one for when you're skin's feeling a little delicate. **About Vanity Planet** Staying true to their belief that beauty starts with clean, healthy skin, Vanity Planet creates skincare products and tools designed to help resolve common beauty blunders - like acne or dryness - while promoting a well-balanced glow.