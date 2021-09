PFB

Vanish: Ultra

The ultimate triple-action solution for ingrown hairs, razor bumps and dark spots associated with hair removal. Enhanced with antioxidant power to provide even more brightening and protective properties, becoming your ultimate anti-aging body care product. PFB ULTRA will provide anti-inflammatory effects, promote healing of burns, and regulate the pH of skin; all critical features of a post-hair removal serum.