Hourglass

Vanish™ Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation

$56.00

A highly-concentrated liquid foundation designed to deliver instant full coverage with just half a pumpno primer needed.Coverage: Full Finish: Natural Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This highly-concentrated formula provides full coverage with minimal product. It applies like a second skin, creating a smooth and flawless complexion. Light-reflecting microspheres blur and create a soft-focus finish. The noncomedogenic formula is waterproof, transfer-proof, and sweat-proof.Clinical Results: Based on a 1-week consumer study of 31 women:- 97% felt the foundation had the coverage of a concealer- 94% felt the foundation made their skin look smoother- 94% felt the foundation effectively covered skin imperfections