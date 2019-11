Hourglass

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Space NK

Create an impeccable foundation with the help of Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. This stick provides the covering power of a concealer and liquid foundation, while remaining weightless like a powder. Thanks to the unrivalled pigmentation of this foundation, the coverage is immaculate and long-lasting.