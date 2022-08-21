Hourglass

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

The MECCA view: Radiant and even skin is one swipe away with this ultra-smoothing formula. Vanish is a vegan-friendly, full coverage foundation that delivers flawless skin perfection. Unlike any stick foundation you've used before, this smart formula is intuitive and adjusts to your body temperature to melt in for the ultimate seamless coverage. Formulated with double-pigment, this effortless base offers the coverage of a concealer and the fluidity of a foundation all while reaming weightless. Designed to last, this foundation will deliver 12 hours of wear with no budging, smudging or flaking in sight! As a self-setting formula, you will get maximum coverage with minimum product, concealing all discolouration and imperfections along the way. A radiant, matte finish with a creamy texture makes this foundation perfect for oily to combination skin types. Designed to love your skin, Hourglass has left out the nasties and kept in the goodness, for your new beauty go-to. You’ve picked a bestseller, nice work! Want to see other bestselling foundations? View them here. Pro-tip: Ace your base! Loving the matte finish of your Vanish stick but wanting to add more oomph to your radiance factor? Swipe Mecca Cosmetica Glow-Giver Exfoliating Solution over your skin three times a week, giving you skin that is lit from within and irresistibly smooth, for your best foundation application yet. Made without: Animal products, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, fragrance, gluten, sulphates, nanoparticles, synthetic dyes, GMOs and triclosan. Pair it with: Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15 Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Powder