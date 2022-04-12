Hourglass

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Not sure about the right shade? Check out our colour matching tool by clicking the 'find your shade' option below the product price to help you make the right choice. Create an impeccable foundation with the help of Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. This stick provides the covering power of a concealer and liquid foundation, while remaining weightless like a powder. Thanks to the unrivalled pigmentation of this foundation, the coverage is immaculate and long-lasting. With minimum product, skin imperfections and blemishes seem to vanish. Covering dark circles, discolorations, and skin imperfections is easy to accomplish with this efficient tool from Hourglass, and the coverage it provides lasts for up to 12 hours. This foundation stick is available in a wide variety of tones to suit all complexion types and makeup styles. For best results dot onto the skin and buff in small circular motions using a brush. For contouring, use one to two shades darker than the natural skin tone, and for highlighting one to two shades lighter than natural skin tone. Key Benefits Concealer, foundation and powder in one application Waterproof formula for long-lasting flawless finish Blends effortlessly Contours and highlights Conceals dark circles and blemishes SKU# UK200020528