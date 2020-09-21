Hourglass

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

$46.00

At Net-A-Porter

A fusion of "science, beauty and luxury," Hourglass' 'Vanish Seamless Finish' has twice the traditional amount of pigment and adapts to your unique body temperature to blend effortlessly into the skin. This creamy, long-lasting formula can be applied as a foundation for full-coverage or as a concealer to target blemishes. - Best suited for medium beige complexions with neutral undertones - Free from parabens, fragrance, gluten, sulfates, nanoparticles, phthalates, synthetic dyes and GMOs - Not tested on animals