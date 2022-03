Hourglass

Vanish Seamless Finish Concealer

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Glides on so beautifully and good coverage. I have light to medium neutral skin tone and use the colour ‘fawn’. Also, doesn’t settle into fine lines and doesn’t look valet or dry. Eye Colour Hazel Skin Tone Medium Did you receive an incentive for this review? No Recommends this product ✔ Yes