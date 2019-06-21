Eucerin

A mild and gentle ointment that helps soothe dry, irritated, itchy skin without a greasy feel. Helps prevent water loss. Helps relieve and prevent dry, chapped, cracked skin and lips. Helps relieve and prevent chafing and protects from drying effects of wind and cold weather. Moisturizes dry, cracked hands and feet. Can be used on face. Ideal moisturizing formula for dry skin associated with eczema, psoriasis, ichthyosis, and winter itch. Kid-friendly. From the makers of Vanicream Skin Care.