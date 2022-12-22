Diptyque

Vanille Candle

$102.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Dense, black vanilla pods, so fragrant that one is enough to perfume everything. It takes long months of patience for the small pods to reveal their captivating and powerful scent. The spice then discloses its leathery, almost smoky accents. We recommend burning the Vanille scent with the Noisetier Candle for a delicious treat of roasted hazelnuts accented by the caramelized sweetness of the vanilla pods. Candle Dimensions: 190G – Width 7.5cm x Height 9cm Fragrance notes: Vanilla, orchid, sandalwood, elemi Pair it with: diptyque Noisetier Candle diptyque Candle Snuffer diptyque Wick Trimmer