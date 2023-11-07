Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Eau De Parfum
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Ormonde Jayne
Tanger Eau De Parfum
BUY
$275.00
Libertine Parfumerie
Ormonde Jayne
Tanger Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Diptyque
L'eau De Néroli Eau De Toilette
BUY
$175.00
Diptyque
Phlur
Solar Power Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
More from The 7 Virtues
The 7 Virtues
Santal Vanille Eau De Parfum
BUY
$88.00
The 7 Virtues
The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Perfume Oil 20ml
BUY
£70.00
Sephora
The 7 Virtues
Peace Perfume Discovery Set
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Eau De Parfum
BUY
$85.00
Sephora
More from Fragrance
Le Labo
Discovery Set
BUY
$105.00
Le Labo
The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Eau De Parfum
BUY
$39.00
Sephora
Sephora Favorites
Perfume Sampler Set
BUY
$85.00
Sephora
Perfame
Elixer No. 20
BUY
$49.00
$185.00
Perfame
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted