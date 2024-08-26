Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from Phlur
Phlur
Strawberry Letter Eau De Parfum
BUY
$99.00
Anthropologie
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Phlur
Fine Fragrance - Eau De Parfum - 50ml
BUY
$79.20
$99.00
Amazon
Phlur
Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum Travel Size
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted