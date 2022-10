The Body Shop

Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Slather on a dollop of our whipped up Body Butter. Lighter and fluffier than our classic Body Butter, it sinks straight in and leaves skin feeling softer, smoother and nourished with 72hr moisture. Rich but non-greasy, it gives skin a healthy-looking glow.