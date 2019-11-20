renpure

Vanilla Mint Cleansing Conditioner With Pump

$9.99 $7.12

Buy Now Review It

VANILLA MINT SULFATE-FREE COWASH: Specially formulated to cleanse curly or dry hair without the drying effects of shampoo, plus our Vanilla Mint fragrance provides and sweet and refreshing aromatic experience to recharge your senses. CARE FOR CURLS: Ditch the suds with a cleansing conditioner made for curls. This non-foaming system replaces shampoo and conditioner, eliminating damage from shampoo while preserving hair’s natural oils and nutrients. HAIR CARE THAT CARES: From non-sulfate shampoos and conditioners that nourish and thicken hair, to styling products and treatments that restore with plant-based ingredients, Renpure is specially formulated to deliver the best care for your hair. RENPURE IS MADE FOR YOU: We use gentle, plant-based cleansers with carefully chosen ingredients to create nourishing, safe formulas for all our hair and body care products. RENPURE QUALITY: All of our hair & body care is plant-based & free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, phthalates, propylene glycol & bad vibes. We care for you as much as we care for our family & work to provide the best quality products we can. Prevents damaged caused by traditional shampooing, removes dirt and oil, while replenishing the oils, minerals, and nutrients hair needs to stay healthy, strong, and vibrant