Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Bath & Body Works

Vanilla Bean Noel Fragrance Fan Gift Kit

$30.50
At Bath & Body Works
Set includes Shower Gel (10 fl oz), Super Smooth Body Lotion (8 fl oz), 3-Wick Candle, cello gift wrap & ribbon.
Featured in 1 story
11 Bath & Body Works Gift Sets For Nostalgics
by Erika Stalder