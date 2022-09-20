Vanicream

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser With Pump Dispenser – 8 Fl Oz – Formulated Without Common Irritants For Those With Sensitive Skin

Gentle cleansing: Effective, yet gentle to sensitive skin, this face cleanser helps remove dirt, oil and makeup without drying the skin; ideal for daily use Ingredients for sensitive skin: Formulated to avoid common chemical irritants and harsh cleansing agents; betaine-free, gluten-free, soap-free, and botanical extract-free Soothing formula: Free of sulfates, dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens and formaldehyde releasers Dermatologist tested: This non-comedogenic cleanser won’t clog pores; awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association Please note: There are no fragrances or masking fragrances in Vanicream products, but there may be a slightly different aroma to each batch; packaging may vary Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser has been formulated to avoid harsh detergents and common chemical irritants. Effective, yet gentle to sensitive skin. It helps remove dirt, oil and makeup without drying the skin. Leaves skin feeling clean and soft. Ideal for dry skin associated with eczema, psoriasis, ichthyosis, and winter itch.