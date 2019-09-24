Vanicream

Vanicream Cleansing Bar For Sensitive Skin3.9 Oz

Quick view Moisturizes while gently cleansing Skin feels clean, fresh and soft Ideal for face, hands and body Free of dyes, Fragrance, Masking Fragrance, Lanolin, Parabens, Formaldehyde. Dermatologic Formula - For Sensitive Skin. Vanicream™ Cleansing Bar has been specially developed for persons who want to avoid common chemical irritants found in ordinary soaps. This unique formula, enriched with Vanicream™ Skin Cream, moisturizes while gently cleansing the skin. Your skin will feel clean, fresh and soft without feeling dry or irritated. Ideal for face, hands and body. It is intended for routine use one both normal and sensitive skin. moisturizing mild and gentle non-comedogenic for face, hands & body for all skin types ideal for routine use contains Vanicream™ Skin Cream Other Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. products free of dyes, formaldehyde, fragrance & masking fragrance, lanolin, and parabens: Free & Clear™ Shampoo, Conditioner, Liquid Cleanser, and Hair Spray, Robathol™ Bath Oil, Vanicream™ Skin Cream, Lite Lotion, Lip Protectant SPF 30, Sunscreens, and Vitec™ Vitamin E Lotion. Use with water, lather and rinse. ©Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc.