Vanicream Cleansing Bar For Sensitive Skin3.9 Oz
$4.38
Quick view
Moisturizes while gently cleansing
Skin feels clean, fresh and soft
Ideal for face, hands and body
Free of dyes, Fragrance, Masking Fragrance, Lanolin, Parabens, Formaldehyde. Dermatologic Formula - For Sensitive Skin.
Vanicream™ Cleansing Bar has been specially developed for persons who want to avoid common chemical irritants found in ordinary soaps. This unique formula, enriched with Vanicream™ Skin Cream, moisturizes while gently cleansing the skin. Your skin will feel clean, fresh and soft without feeling dry or irritated. Ideal for face, hands and body. It is intended for routine use one both normal and sensitive skin.
moisturizing
mild and gentle
non-comedogenic
for face, hands & body
for all skin types
ideal for routine use
contains Vanicream™ Skin Cream
Other Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc. products free of dyes, formaldehyde, fragrance & masking fragrance, lanolin, and parabens: Free & Clear™ Shampoo, Conditioner, Liquid Cleanser, and Hair Spray, Robathol™ Bath Oil, Vanicream™ Skin Cream, Lite Lotion, Lip Protectant SPF 30, Sunscreens, and Vitec™ Vitamin E Lotion.
Use with water, lather and rinse.
©Pharmaceutical Specialties, Inc.