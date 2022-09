Free People

Vanessa Set

$168.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 68908854; Color Code: 016 Move effortlessly from day-to-night in this stunning set featuring a cropped top with twist-front detail and matching wide-leg pants in a high-rise fit and pleated design. Top: Pointed hem Smocked band Crisscross straps Adjustable tie back Pants: High-rise fit Pleated legs Smocked waistband