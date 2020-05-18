Vanessa Jackson RA

Vanessa Jackson Ra – Trip

£55.00

At Art On A Postcard

ARTIST INFO Vanessa Jackson is a painter and installation wall painter, whose use of geometry and its three dimensional function deny the supposed flatness of modernist space. Her work explores the contradiction of a fully realised space at once pertaining to logic and completeness and uncertainty and unease. The ornamental and optical play of colour and form in the artist’s work both confirms and confuses the sense of perception.