Vanellope

Vanellope Knitted Knot Mini

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At thepopupgirlsshop

PLEASE SEND US A MESSAGE WITH THE COLOURWAY YOU WANT ONCE YOU HAVE PLACED YOUR ORDER !!! The Vanellope Knitted Knot cushion is the perfect unique accesory for your home, available in 3 beautiful colourways and 2 sizes. Each knot is made to order please allow 4/5 weeks for your order to arrive at your door (UK) or 5/6 weeks (International)