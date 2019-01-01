Amika

Vandal Volume Powder Spray

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA feather-light powder that absorbs oil while adding texture and volume to hair.Key benefits:- Texturizes hair with a matte finish - Spray nozzle provides targeted and customizable application - Adds texture and volume to hair with long-lasting hold If you want to know moreGive strategic volume, texture, and hold to updos and ponytails. Moisture-absorbing agents absorb oil and impurities, while giving hair a healthy-looking boost. For amplified volume, backcomb and style hair after massaging into roots.It gives strategic volume, texture, and hold to updos and ponytails. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is certified vegan and formulated without MIT/MCI, artificial colors, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, aluminum, talc, and have less than one percent synthetic fragrances. Sea buckthorn berry (also known as obliphica) is included in all of Amikas haircare and styling products. It contains over 190 biologically active compounds, including vitamin C (15 times more than an orange), vitamin A (three times more than a carrot), and vitamin E. It also has high concentrations of the rare omega-7, making up 40 percent of the berry. Typically only found in fish oil, omega-7 keeps free radicals at bay and promotes the production of collagen, a key building block for skin, hair, and nails. Sea buckthorn has been thoroughly researched in over 130 modern scientific studies that have found that this berry promotes health. Women throughout the ages have used the obliphica berry to protect themselves against the ravages of the sun and the elements. Founded on tradition and now based on extensive scientific research, sea buckthorn is one of the biggest functional whole food rediscoveries of the 21st century.