Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Mercury Row

Van Wyck Conference Chair

$295.70$123.99
At Wayfair
Give your teen the freedom to slide, swivel, and tilt as they tackle their to-do list with this versatile office chair. Founded atop caster wheels for must-have mobility, this piece is crafted with a sleek aluminum frame that adjusts in seat height between 19" and 23". Unfussy faux leather in a neutral hue envelops the streamlined seat for a design that’s both easy to match and easy to clean. Horizontal tufting rounds out the design with a touch of texture. The manufacturer backs this product with a two-year warranty. Assembly is required.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Deals From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton