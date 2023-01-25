Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Olive & June
Vampy Heart Press-ons
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olive & June
A short squoval with a heart-racing design. The mani of our teenage fantasies.
More from Olive & June
Olive & June
Glitter Heart Ombre Press-ons
BUY
$10.00
Olive & June
Olive & June
Long Lasting Nail Polish, Cv
BUY
$9.00
Walmart
Olive & June
Long-lasting Nail Polish, Bp
BUY
$10.00
Walmart
Olive & June
Press-on Artificial Nails, Round Short, Groovy Swirl
BUY
$10.00
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted