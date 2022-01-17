Valspar

Valspar Simplicity Wall & Ceiling Matt Emulsion, 2.5l Soft Focus R129a

Product details Product information Suitable for Drywall & plasterboard Not stain resistant Apply when the temperature of the surface being painted is above 10°C. Glossy surfaces should be deglossed before painting. Repair all damaged areas before painting. Remove old, loose or flaky paint. New, fresh plaster must be sealed with Valspar® Interior Primer & Undercoat prior to painting. Other bare, absorbent surfaces must be sealed with primer or a first coat of this product prior to applying the finishing coat. The surface must be clean, dry and free of dust and grease. For indoor use only. Do not apply in damp or humid conditions. Apply when the temperature of the surface being painted is above 10°C. Stir contents to ensure paint is thoroughly mixed. Purchase enough paint to complete the job. When purchasing more than one container of the same colour, intermix containers to ensure colour uniformity. If you feel that you may run out of paint, stop at a corner or a natural break. Apply 1–2 coats using a suitable brush, roller or sprayer. Apply liberally, working from dry areas into the paint’s wet edge and finish with gentle, vertical strokes. Avoid excessive rolling or brushing. Extra coats may be required when making dramatic colour changes. Do not thin this product. Dries to the touch in about 1 hour under normal conditions. Allow 2-4 hours between coats. Features and benefits Lightweight, easy to use and wipeable formula. Stunningly simple. Valspar® Simplicity Walls & Ceilings is an easy to use emulsion available in up to 2.2 million colours! This low splatter paint is quick drying with a smooth finish, giving a great, even coverage. It’s also lightweight meaning you can achieve your new look with minimal effort, whilst being wipeable and easy to maintain. Valspar Simplicity’s water-based formula means it’s both easy to use and to clean up, so you can spend more time enjoying your transformation. Lightweight formula Wipeable Everyday Durability Splatter Resistant Maximum Coverage Pure Colour HD Light Refracting Quality This product has a Valspar Love Your Colour Guarantee We want you to be satisfied with your colour selection. Not all monitors will display colours the same and paint tins may not show the same colour as your walls do in natural light. We therefore recommend you order a tester pot online or pop in store to pick one up, so you are sure that this is the right colour for you. We’re unable to offer refunds or to exchange products that have been mixed to your individual requirements. If the product you purchase is faulty, or not as described, we may offer an exchange, refund or repair as appropriate. This does not affect your legal rights. Specifications Application method Brush, roller or spray Base Water-based Coverage 10m² Drying time 2 h Finish Matt Instructions for storage Store in a cool, dry place avoiding damp areas and extreme temperatures. Location Interior Maximum application temperature 40°C Minimum application temperature 10°C Minimum touch dry time 1h Paint base density Light base Range Simplicity Recoat time 2-4 hours VOC level Minimal Volume 2500ml Product code 5055018186838